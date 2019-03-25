Woman airlifted to Vancouver after allegedly being dragged behind a pick-up in Whitehorse

Police say the investigation is ongoing but the driver and vehicle have been located

RCMP investigate on Seventh Avenue in Whitehorse where a woman was allegedly dragged behind a pick-up truck on March 23. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

A 37-year-old woman has been airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital after allegedly being dragged behind a pick-up truck in downtown Whitehorse.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, officers were called on March 23 at 5:45 a.m by EMS to help after a woman “had been seriously injured after allegedly being dragged a short distance by a pick-up truck near 7th Avenue and Wheeler Street in Whitehorse.”

The woman was taken to Whitehorse’s hospital and later airlifted to Vancouver for further care. The police have offered no details on her injuries.

The vehicle and driver involved have since been located by police, according to the release. The RCMP say no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

