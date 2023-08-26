BC Wildfire Service said the Little Blue River wildfire is located west of Highway 37, approximately 40 kilometres north of Good Hope Lake and 40 kilometres south of the Yukon border. It is 36,501.8 hectares as of Aug. 25, and it was first discovered on July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service said the Little Blue River wildfire is located west of Highway 37, approximately 40 kilometres north of Good Hope Lake and 40 kilometres south of the Yukon border. It is 36,501.8 hectares as of Aug. 25, and it was first discovered on July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire closes highway near B.C.-Yukon border

DriveBC says Highway 37 is closed in both directions

A wildfire in northern B.C. has closed a section of Highway 37 near the Yukon border.

BC Wildfire Service said the province would proactively be shutting down Highway 37 Friday night (Aug. 25) as an increase in temperatures and shifting winds were expected to roll in. The fire was predicted to reach the highway.

DriveBC said an update on the highway was expected at 8 a.m. Saturday, but it still listed Highway 37 as closed at 9:20 a.m.

BCWS said the Little Blue River wildfire is located west of Highway 37, approximately 40 kilometres north of Good Hope Lake and 40 kilometres south of the Yukon border. It is 36,501.8 hectares as of Aug. 25, and it was first discovered on July 26.

The wildfire is burning out of control and lightning is the suspected cause.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsYukon

Previous story
Poilievre’s Conservatives cancel Yukon rally

Just Posted

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen in Terrace in November 2022. The party has postponed a rally in the Yukon due to the wildfire situation. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Poilievre’s Conservatives cancel Yukon rally

Yellowknife evacuees Bill Pain, left, Carrie Young and Pete Cott all expressed gratitude for the assistance they received from friends and strangers alike after arriving in the Yukon. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Yellowknife evacuees grateful for assistance from Whitehorse community

On the heels of the release of the substance use health emergency strategy, seen on Aug. 24, opposition parties agree the Yukon government’s response to the emergency lacks urgency and tangible action. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukon government’s substance use health emergency strategy lacks urgency: opposition parties

The bronze statue outside the Elijah Smith Building adorned with a Ukrainian flag on Aug. 24, the 32nd Independence Day of Ukraine. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
Whitehorse residents mark 32nd Independence Day of Ukraine