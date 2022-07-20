Wickstrom Road resurfacing work planned for July 21

Wickstrom Road, which stretches along the riverbank from the hospital to Long Lake and beyond, will be one way on July 21. (Google Streetview/Screengrab)

Those travelling Wickstrom Road July 21 may want to take some extra time as traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

The City of Whitehorse issued an advisory July 20, noting its contractor — Skookum Asphalt — will be chipsealing the road on July 21 as part of the city’s rural roads surfacing program. Two-way, single lane traffic and access to Long Lake will be maintained with the work anticipated to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers are advised to travel with care, reduce speed and follow traffic controllers and construction signage.

(Stephanie Waddell)

