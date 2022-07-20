Wickstrom Road, which stretches along the riverbank from the hospital to Long Lake and beyond, will be one way on July 21. (Google Streetview/Screengrab)

Wickstrom Road, which stretches along the riverbank from the hospital to Long Lake and beyond, will be one way on July 21. (Google Streetview/Screengrab)

Wickstrom Road resurfacing work planned for July 21

Those travelling Wickstrom Road July 21 may want to take some extra time as traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

The City of Whitehorse issued an advisory July 20, noting its contractor — Skookum Asphalt — will be chipsealing the road on July 21 as part of the city’s rural roads surfacing program. Two-way, single lane traffic and access to Long Lake will be maintained with the work anticipated to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers are advised to travel with care, reduce speed and follow traffic controllers and construction signage.

(Stephanie Waddell)

