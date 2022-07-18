Who will drink the 100,000th Sourtoe Cocktail in Dawson City?

The hotel has invited Ryan Reynolds, but hasn’t heard back, staff say

Keeping with a world-famous Yukon tradition, the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City is searching for a worthy candidate to partake of their 100,000th Sourtoe Cocktail.

The hotel is expecting to serve the 100,000th drink around July 21, according to a news release published on July 14.

The gnarly northern tradition was founded by Captain Dick Stephenson in 1973. It’s a shot of whiskey served with a real, mummified human toe in it.

Those who partake are inducted into the club from the moment the toe touches their lips and awarded a certificate. The club currently has over 99,500 members.

A special toe has been selected for the anniversary: the legendary Captain Dick’s very own big toe.

Terry Lee, Toe Master at the Downtown Hotel, says the town is “buzzing” with excitement.

“The toe has been great publicity for Dawson City,” Lee said.

“(Captain Dick) would be thrilled to know we’re hitting 100,000 members.”

As host of the event, Lee plans on drinking the 99,999th Sourtoe Cocktail himself; but who will drink the 100,000th toe? The Downtown Hotel is still seeking the right person.

Adam Gerle, director of Sourtoe Cocktail Relations at the hotel, says they have asked famous Vancouverite Ryan Reynolds to down this momentous shot using his Aviation Gin; however, they have not received a response yet.

“The bragging rates and no-toe-riety of drinking the 100,000th Sourtoe Cocktail will be special for whomever does the honours,” Gerle said.

Captain Dick Stephenson passed away in 2019, but left the Downtown Hotel with a generous donation of all ten of his toes.

“Fresh toes are difficult to come by these days,” Lee said, but believes that Captain Dick’s legacy will help keep the tradition alive.

Contact Mira Alden-Hull at mira.alden-hull@yukon-news.com