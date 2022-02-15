A map posted to Facebook on Feb. 10 by the City of Whitehorse shows the temporary Millennium Trail detour through Robert Service Campground. (City of Whitehorse/Facebook)

Whitehorse’s Millennium Trail re-routed due to ice buildup, dangerous conditions

Part of the five-kilometre path will take a detour through Robert Service Campground.

Hazardous conditions have caused part of Whitehorse’s Millennium Trail to be diverted.

A small portion of the five-kilometre paved path is being temporarily re-routed through the Robert Service Campground due to ice buildup and dangerous conditions, the City of Whitehorse said in a Facebook post on Feb. 10.

The trail typically traverses over the Rotary Centennial Bridge, then hugs the Yukon River as it curves around the campground. Instead, the detour will cut through the campground.

Meagan Wilson, the projects and trails coordinator, said groundwater flowing over the trail and into the river has left an icy mess in its wake. “It kind of got to a point where we decided to divert it rather than continue to sand it and have to send people over ice,” Wilson said.

Barricades prevent people from taking the icy main path. Signs are in place to direct users along the diverted, plowed route.

The short detour will likely be in place until spring, Wilson said.

