Whitehorse’s Fireweed Market opens May 13

The Fireweed Market will return with ‘exciting’ new and returning vendors

A popular weekday outing for many Yukoners is returning.

On May 13, the Fireweed Community Market at Shipyards Park will open again. It is a chance for the public to stroll through the park and buy local produce, meat and other goods.

The Fireweed Market will open at 3 p.m. and go until 7 a.m. This will happen weekly through to September 23.

Sylvie Binette, the market manager as of three weeks ago, said last year there were about 35 vendors to start the season. The number has grown in 2021.

“It is super exciting, it is fun, we have some new vendors and we have a lot returning vendors. I was just calculating how many people, and we may get some more calls.

“Already we have 43 vendors for the first market. The demand is big and I know there is more. There are more people registered but they will come later.”

Binette has a theory as to why the market has gained more vendors.

“I think people made a shift with a small business during COVID and realized the market is a great venue to sell local food,” said Binette. “The people who come to the market value this. I think that is why there is such a big demand.

“(Also) people want to go out and do something different after a long winter.”

Binette said the market will have “new exciting things” like charcuterie boards and handmade lotions. People can also expect local farmers selling produce and meats, as well as different types of baking, and dog food products.

“There will also be a few artists and similar food trucks as last year,” said Binette.

It will be the second Fireweed Market season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As far as rules, as we start it will be the same thing as last year — same protocols,” said Binette. “We have the same protocols for the vendors and for the clients it is going to be the same. It will be safe for both sides.

“It may change over the summer as the rules are relaxing in the Yukon and more people are vaccinated but now we will have the same with the entrance and the perimeter.”

To reduce waste, Binette said all food vendors have been asked to switch from styrofoam containers to compostable or recyclable products.

The market opened last year as a food-only venture on May 28, 2020. In July of that year, non-food vendors and buskers returned under phase two of the Yukon’s reopening strategy.

Since the market is opened a few weeks earlier, there were will be more markets in 2021.

