Whitehorse’s Canada Games Centre prepared to lodge evacuees

Group lodging has been set up at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse in anticipation of accepting people evacauted due to flooding elsewhere in the territory. (submitted)

The Yukon government has converted a portion of the Canada Games Centre to receive evacuees from areas affected by flooding.

The flexihall gymnasium space has seen its wooden floor removed and replaced with cots in the event that it has to serve as group lodging.

According to a Yukon government representative, there are not currently any evacuees staying at the Canada Games Centre. Those who might need to stay there are being asked to pre-register by phoning 867-332-7367. Any questions regarding flooding evacuation can be answered by calling the same phone number.

“Pre-registering allows you to receive any urgent assistance you may need, helps the government know that everyone who had to leave their homes is safe, and ensures you are able to receive important updates and services,” the representative wrote in an email to the News.

The Yukon government’s Emergency Support Services branch and the Canadian Red Cross are handling support for evacuees and the lodging at the Canada Games Centre. Shelter, food and social supports are being offered.

Evacuees with campers or RVs are encouraged to use them. Emergency Support Services will find them a place to park.

The rest of the Canada Games Centre besides the portion set aside for group lodging remains open to the public.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com