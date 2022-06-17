Group lodging has been set up at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse in anticipation of accepting people evacauted due to flooding elsewhere in the territory. (submitted)

Group lodging has been set up at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse in anticipation of accepting people evacauted due to flooding elsewhere in the territory. (submitted)

Whitehorse’s Canada Games Centre prepared to lodge evacuees

Evacuees can preregister by calling 867-332-7367.

The Yukon government has converted a portion of the Canada Games Centre to receive evacuees from areas affected by flooding.

The flexihall gymnasium space has seen its wooden floor removed and replaced with cots in the event that it has to serve as group lodging.

According to a Yukon government representative, there are not currently any evacuees staying at the Canada Games Centre. Those who might need to stay there are being asked to pre-register by phoning 867-332-7367. Any questions regarding flooding evacuation can be answered by calling the same phone number.

“Pre-registering allows you to receive any urgent assistance you may need, helps the government know that everyone who had to leave their homes is safe, and ensures you are able to receive important updates and services,” the representative wrote in an email to the News.

The Yukon government’s Emergency Support Services branch and the Canadian Red Cross are handling support for evacuees and the lodging at the Canada Games Centre. Shelter, food and social supports are being offered.

Evacuees with campers or RVs are encouraged to use them. Emergency Support Services will find them a place to park.

The rest of the Canada Games Centre besides the portion set aside for group lodging remains open to the public.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon and Canada fund small community centre in Beaver Creek for White River First Nation
Next story
Two-and-a-half year sentence for intoxicated driver in May 2019 crash that killed two

Just Posted

Candles are held by mourners at a vigil honouring Stallion Smarch and Faith Papineau on May 14, 2019. The driver in the crash that killed them was sentenced this week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Two-and-a-half year sentence for intoxicated driver in May 2019 crash that killed two

Group lodging has been set up at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse in anticipation of accepting people evacauted due to flooding elsewhere in the territory. (submitted)
Whitehorse’s Canada Games Centre prepared to lodge evacuees

Rendering of the White River First Nation’s new community centre which is under construction this summer. (Screenshot/Facebook)
Yukon and Canada fund small community centre in Beaver Creek for White River First Nation

Emergency services respond to an incident at the Whitehorse shelter on May 20, 2022. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Yukon government handing shelter management to CYFN, Connective