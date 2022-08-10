A map showing a safe pick-up area at the Canada Games Centre for families picking up their children after the CGC was evacuated due to an amonia alarm Aug. 10. (City of Whitehorse/Screen shot)

Whitehorse’s Canada Games Centre evacuated

Concerns about an ammonia leak prompt evacuation.

The Canada Games Centre has been evacuated due to an ammonia alarm used as part of the ice-making process.

The Whitehorse fire department and CGC maintenance staff are on the scene investigating, city officials said in a statement just before 4 p.m.

Shortly after 3 p.m. people could be seen streaming out of the side doors near the rec centre’s pool, some of them still dressed in their bathing suits.

The city states evacuation procedures are being followed with the public being moved to a safe gathering place.

Day camp leaders working out of the CGC are moving kids in the camps to a safe pick up area on the property with families being contacted.

The city said more information will be made public as it becomes available.

