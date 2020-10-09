An autopsy of human remains found in a burned-out SUV discovered off a B.C. road on Sept. 20 are those of Erin Chelsea Borgford, 27, of Whitehorse. Her death is being treated as a homicide. (RCMP Handout)

Whitehorse woman’s murder one of two under investigation by B.C. RCMP major crime unit

RCMP believe victims, Erin Borgford of Whitehorse and Zacheriah Bradley of Vernon, targeted

Two Vernon, B.C., area homicides in 12 days are under investigation and police believe the incidents were targeted.

Human remains found in a burned-out vehicle off a Vernon-area road on Sept. 20 were identified on Oct. 2 as 27-year-old Erin Borgford of Whitehorse.

On Oct. 1, RCMP responded to a medical distress call in Coldstream, B.C. An hours-long investigation led to the closure of Aberdeen and Kalamalka roads. Police deemed the incident a homicide on Oct. 5, after 27-year-old Zacheriah Bradley, of Vernon, died in hospital from his injuries.

“The victim, who had been shot, happened to gain entry into the home of a medical professional who provided enhanced care while awaiting the arrival of emergency paramedics,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

The major crime unit is conducting investigations into both homicides.

“The investigative teams are aware of the geographic proximity of the two cases,” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Oct. 6.

Major crime investigators are in contact with each other to ensure any possible overlapping information between the two incidents is investigated thoroughly, O’Donaghey said.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” he said. “RCMP wish to reassure the general public that each of these incidents are believed to be targeted and not random in nature.”

It is still unconfirmed if the victims knew each other.

