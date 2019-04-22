Ian Stewart/Yukon News file The law courts in downtown Whitehorse.

Whitehorse woman sues RCMP officer, attorney general of Canada over January crash

Carolynne McCrea alleges she was injured in a crash involving an RCMP vehicle

A Whitehorse woman is suing a Whitehorse RCMP officer and the attorney general of Canada after a crash between an SUV she was in and an RCMP vehicle allegedly left her with long-term injuries.

In a statement of claim filed to the Yukon Supreme Court April 15, Carolynne McCrea alleges that the negligence of Const. Pierre Wideman and the Government of Canada caused a Jan. 15 crash in downtown Whitehorse, the effects of which she still suffers from.

Neither Wideman nor Canada had filed statements of defence as of April 18.

Responding to a media request, Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid confirmed in an email April 17 that Wideman continues to be an active-duty member of the police force, but did not offer further comment.

According to the lawsuit, McCrea had been a passenger in a Ford Escape that was heading south on Fourth Avenue and approaching the traffic circle at Robert Service Way when an RCMP vehicle being driven by Wideman, heading the same direction, crashed into the back of the Ford.

McCrea suffered “musculoskeletal” and “emotional and psychological injuries” as a result of the crash, the lawsuit claims, and continues to receive medical treatment for them.

The statement of claim also alleges that McCrea has “suffered a loss of the quality of life, including impairment of the ability to engage in domestic, social and recreational activities” because of the crash, as well as “incurred loss of income and loss of earning capacity,” among other things.

The lawsuit claims the crash was at least be partly caused by alleged negligence on Wideman’s part, which included failing to keep a proper lookout, “driving without due care and attention,” “failing to drive the RCMP Vehicle in a careful and prudent manner,” “driving at an excessive or improper rate of speed” and “driving the RCMP Vehicle when his attention was distracted by an electronic device or by other means.”

The Government of Canada is also “vicariously liable” for the crash, the lawsuit claims. Its alleged negligence includes “failing to instruct” Wideman about “the proper and safe operation of the RCMP vehicle” and “equipping the RCMP Vehicle or permitting it to be equipped with inappropriate tires for winter driving and the prevailing weather and road conditions.”

None of the claims have been tested in court yet.

McCrea is seeking general and special damages, as well as legal costs.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse council news, briefly

