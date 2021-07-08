The Yukon Coroner’s Service has confirmed the death of a Whitehorse woman in a July 5 vehicle crash north of Watson Lake. (File Photo)

Whitehorse woman dead after vehicle crash north of Watson Lake

Passenger suffers minor injuries, coroner’s investigation ongoing

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has confirmed the death of a Whitehorse woman following a single-vehicle rollover north of Watson Lake.

According to a statement from the coroner, 54-year-old Lori Schroeder left Whitehorse in the early morning hours of July 5 bound for a work assignment near kilometre 115 of the Robert Campbell Highway. Schroeder was a plant ecologist specializing in rare plants who had been working for a Watson Lake company.

After arriving at the remote work site at around noon and providing field training, she left the work site and began driving back to Watson Lake at 3 p.m.

“When she had not arrived by 5:00 p.m., colleagues drove back along the Robert Campbell Highway to look for her. Her vehicle was located off the highway near km 24. Ms. Schroeder was found deceased at the scene. A passenger who had also been traveling in the vehicle, received minor injuries,” the coroner’s report reads.

Both Schroeder and her passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

The coroner’s service has extended condolences to Schroeder’s friends, family and colleagues. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

