Selena Savage plays trombone the All City Band’s Sounds of Spring concert at Shipyards Park on May 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Whitehorse trombonist accepted into University of Toronto jazz program

Selena Savage will start in Toronto in September.

Trombonist Selena Savage recalls a time not too long ago when she didn’t have much of an interest in music, even having to be pushed by her dad to join the school band in Grade 8.

Now, four years later, she wants to perform as much as possible and will soon be doing so as part of the University of Toronto’s jazz program.

Savage knew that there would be a lot of competition to get into the university’s jazz performance program, which she said is recognized as the best in Canada.

“It was pretty stressful, but you do what you have to do,” she said of the application process.

Along with sending in an audition tape with three songs, the application also included an interview and a theory test. She said she feels very lucky to have been accepted.

Savage said her interest in jazz and skill with her instrument both grew when she attended summer jazz camps in Vancouver in recent years. She said Whitehorse has a limited jazz scene and appreciated a chance to play alongside new people.

She hopes to compose jazz music for high school bands or whoever else will play it.

Savage was also recently recognized as the Whitehorse All City Band’s top jazz musician.

Other awards were also given out to some of her bandmates at the All City Band’s Sounds of Spring concert at Shipyards Park on May 25.

Jeremy Mason was recognized with the Junior Band’s service award. Carissa Bonnefoy was given the Junior Band’s most improved award and Isabel Derham was named the Junior Band’s top musician.

For the Senior Band awards, Liam Balmer earned the service award and Aliya Donnison was named most improved. Tannen Falkenberg received the award for the Senior Band’s top musician and the most improved jazz musician. Rob Ziegler got the award for the Senior Band’s best all-around musician.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

