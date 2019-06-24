Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Wildland fire burns near Carcross in August 2018. Wildland fire prevention are high on the priority list of Whitehorse and Southern Lakes new forest management plan.

Whitehorse, Southern Lakes region at ‘risk of large-scale wildfires,’ says proposed forest management plan

A public survey is now available

The Whitehorse and Southern Lakes area may receive its first forest management plan, and, if it is anything like its draft version, wildfire prevention is a high priority.

A section of the proposed plan, released on June 18, says the area is at “risk of large-scale wildfires.”

“Wildfire prevention in the Southern Lakes area will require larger scale fire and fuel management planning and treatments,” it says, adding that this could include things like reducing fuels and “improved planning and collaboration.”

The area consists of roughly 1,490,000 hectares, parts of which fall within the City of Whitehorse and Carcross.

“The lowland forests in the Whitehorse and Southern Lakes region are at risk of burning due to human-caused ignitions, and less so by lightning,” the proposed plan says. “The growing population in the region has increased both the likelihood of fires and the potential impact these wildfires can have on people, property and forest values.”

It says mitigating these problems requires a concerted effort at fire abatement.

“This need may compete with interests for protection of wildlife habitat, aesthetic and recreational values, and economic opportunities,” it continues. “To achieve balance, community involvement will be essential to successfully design projects.”

In April, John Streicker, Yukon’s minister of community services, said that the Southern Lakes region is at high risk of wildfires, a finding backed up by research. A capital plan that seeks to stymie forest fires, he added then, will be based off that.

Michelle Sicotte, from the Yukon’s forest management branch, said it’s anticipated that the strategic plan, once implemented, will improve cooperation and spur further local wildfire protection plans as a result.

“Really identifying what are the risks, what are the hazards around communities,” she said.

The proposed plan, which was put together over eight years, seeks to address issues like population increases, industrial and residential development, it says.

Wildlife habitat conservation, creating management zones and timber harvesting as a means to reduce the risk of wildfires are some of the goals.

The proposed plan seeks to establish a framework that streamlines work between a several partners with varying interests, including the Yukon government, which is responsible for public lands, the City of Whitehorse and First Nations like Kwanlin Dün and Carcross/Tagish.

“It’s not easy to get so many different governments and interests on the same path,” Sicotte said. “We hope it will provide some more clarity for forest management activities in the region and more certainty about where and when and how activities may happen. I think this is a big opportunity for communities and the public to get involved.”

A public survey on the proposed plan opened on June 18. It closes on Sept. 30. A link to it can be found here: https://survey.gov.yk.ca/2019WhitehorseSouthernLakes.aspx

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
YG is ‘failing’ First Nations students, says chair of the Chiefs Committee on Education

Just Posted

YG is ‘failing’ First Nations students, says chair of the Chiefs Committee on Education

Bob Dickson said the territorial government’s unilateral approach to education ‘doesn’t fly’ anymore

Whitehorse, Southern Lakes region at ‘risk of large-scale wildfires,’ says proposed forest management plan

A public survey is now available

Yukon’s Dylan Cozens selected by the Buffalo Sabres seventh overall in the NHL draft

Cozens is the first Yukoner to be selected in the first round of the draft

Man fined after unsuccessfully arguing Yukon driving laws don’t apply to him

Christopher Brown was found guilty of four charges under the Motor Vehicles Act on June 20

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Letter: Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day

Celebrated on June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day is around the corner.… Continue reading

City news, briefly

A summary of some of the issues discussed at the June 17 Whitehorse city council meeting

Whitehorse training conference highlighted trans health care needs

The conference, hosted by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, was June 13-15

COMMENTARY: Foreign funding for local environmental groups no conspiracy

Foreign funding doesn’t mean activism isn’t locally grown, says CPAWS Yukon’s executive director

Letter: Yukoners want ‘climate action now’

Yukoners Concerned are excited that despite the basketball game on TV, over… Continue reading

Letter: Cars and bikes — let’s take care of each other

As a dedicated long-time cyclist who has plied the Alaska Highway route… Continue reading

Letter: Flag gone missing on the Chilkoot Trail

Note: a copy of this letter has been sent to Christopher Hunter,… Continue reading

Yukon Orienteering Championships continue with sprint races

Held over three weeks, the championships include middle-distance, sprint and long-distance races

Most Read