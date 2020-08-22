Satnam Singh, clockwise from back left, Ravi Bhullar, Kudratjot Singh, Darshan Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Dhyan Singh, Jagtar Singh pose for a photo in the rented space they use for a Sikh temple in Whitehorse on Aug. 20, 2020. The Whitehorse Sikh Society has turned to online fundraising in hopes of building a dedicated worship space for community members. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse Sikh Society fundraising to build worship space

The society has created a GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal

The Whitehorse Sikh Society has turned to online fundraising in hopes of building a dedicated worship space for community members.

The society set up a page on GoFundMe last month with the aim of raising $25,000 to put towards purchasing land and the construction of a gurdwara, or a place for gatherings and communal worship.

“You’ve probably seen so many people with the turban tied around their heads in town … There was a growing (of the community) and there was a need of a space for the worship,” Dhyan Singh, who sits on the society’s board of directors, said in an interview Aug. 20.

“People are missing it, that one place to go.”

The online campaign had raised $1,420 as of the morning of Aug. 21.

If successful, it would be the first and only gurdwara in the Yukon, and likely the North.

Currently, Sikhs in Whitehorse gather at a rented, partially-renovated warehouse on Copper Road. Singh said that prior to the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions, the space would see about 80 people attend any given gathering (the society is now letting smaller groups of people in throughout the day for 10-to-15-minute periods).

The rented space used for a Sikh temple in Whitehorse on Aug. 20, 2020. The Whitehorse Sikh Society has turned to online fundraising in hopes of building a dedicated worship space for community members. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

He estimated that there are about 350 Sikhs in Whitehorse overall, including families, students at Yukon University, and people in the territory on foreign worker visas.

Depending on the success of fundraising efforts — the Whitehorse Sikh Society is also reaching out to other national and international Sikh foundations for support, and applying for a federal grant — Singh said it will likely be two to three years before the project is complete. The society is hoping to find a plot of land either downtown or nearby so that it can be easily reached by public transit but hasn’t picked a specific location yet.

Once constructed, and assuming the further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by then, Singh said anyone will be welcome at the building, and the society plans on creating signs in English, Punjabi and Yukon First Nations languages like Southern Tutchone to invite the larger community into the space.

“As soon as this thing (COVID-19) goes away, we will be having people, whoever wants to come in, and learn about our culture, sit there and worship,” he said.

“Whitehorse has so many people in it, so it’s good to learn about others, I’m always interested in learning about other cultures and other traditions.”

Until then, the society will be focusing on maintaining the rented space, and raising the $25,000 goal to get the project off the ground.

“We’re trying hard,” Singh said. “We’ll see where are we in six months.”

The GoFundMe campaign can be found online here.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Program registration begins

Just Posted

Whitehorse Sikh Society fundraising to build worship space

The society has created a GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal

Yukon youth recognized for their efforts

Outstanding Youth Achievement Awards announced

Community Develop Fund doles out over $800,000 to 25 different projects

Organizations are grateful for cash for upgrades, including new swim equipment and kitchen spaces

Families face challenges in getting students to and from school

Changes leave some without bus service

Yukon students and teachers return to classrooms

Students in the territory are the first across the country to return to school

Internet, phone, TV disrupted in Whitehorse, Tagish, Teslin after cable cut

Some Northwestel customers in Whitehorse, Tagish and Teslin lost internet, television and… Continue reading

Program registration begins

PD day camps, guitar lessons, courses in bouldering, jam-making and more are… Continue reading

Taku River Tlingit setting up check stop on Atlin Road

Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) is setting up an information check… Continue reading

Liard First Nation declares hunting ban for non-Kaska, non-locals

Liard First Nation (LFN) has declared a hunting ban for non-Kaska and… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Whitehorse Connects and cartoon concerns

Letters to the editor published Aug. 21

Whitehorse RCMP reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

The Whitehorse RCMP has issued a reminder to drivers that school zone… Continue reading

Yukon Human Rights Commission launching campaign to target workplace harassment

Initiatives will include two conferences and training to prevent sexual harassment

Man arrested after improvised traps set on Carmacks trail

A Carmacks man is facing three charges after police discovered improvised traps,… Continue reading

Most Read