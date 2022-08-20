Whitehorse reviews its solid waste action plan

A compost pile is seen at the waste management facility in Whitehorse. The City of Whitehorse is in the public engagement phase of a review of the 2013 solid waste management plan. (Yukon News file)

Residents looking for a say in how the city of Whitehorse deals with waste now have an opportunity with the city conducting a survey and seeking comments for its review of the solid waste action plan.

Currently in the public engagement phase, the review will look at waste management in the city, with the landfill anticipated to be full in 34 years if trends with waste disposal continue.

“While that may seem like a long time, finding a new landfill site can take decades and cost millions of dollars in land acquisition, permitting, environmental considerations and development long before it can accept any waste,” city officials noted on a page dedicated to the review of the plan. “As Whitehorse experiences significant growth and development, it is vital that we plan accordingly to ensure waste diversion is maximized.”

The most recent plan, adopted in 2013 and updated in 2015, had set a goal of diverting 50 per cent of the city’s waste from the landfill by 2015. Diversion measures include things like compost, recycling and the like.

“While we’ve made improvements to diversion, we still need to make significant changes to reach our goal of 50 per cent,” it was noted. “Current diversion in Whitehorse is 33 per cent.”

Surveys focused on single-family homes, multi-unit residences, business and the construction and demolition sector are available through the city’s website where residents can also submit ideas. City officials are also on-hand at the Fireweed Market in Shipyards Park each Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22 to speak with residents about waste management.

Residents who have spotted illegal dumping can report it on the city’s interactive map available on the engagewhitehorse.ca page.

Following the public engagement phase happening through the summer and early fall, a “what we heard” report will be produced detailing the feedback received. A final report summarizing possibilities and recommendations for the future will follow.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com