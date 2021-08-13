Whitehorse residents invited to take Mayday Tree clippings Aug. 26

The tree is planted next to city hall on the Steele Street side in memory of Martha Black

The City of Whitehorse’s Mayday Tree is reaching the end of its life and will be brought down when the new city hall/services building is constructed. Residents are invited to get seedlings from the tree Aug. 26 (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Whitehorse residents will have a chance to take home a piece of Whitehorse history on Aug. 26.

That’s when city parks staff will be at city hall from noon to 2 p.m. to hand out fseedlings from the 70-year-old Martha Black Mayday Tree, the city said in an Aug. 12 statement.

The tree has been the subject of considerable attention in recent months as the city continues planning for a new city hall.

While the tree will be coming down as part of the plans, city staff have said previously the tree is at the end of its life and would most likely have to be brought down regardless.

The tree is planted next to city hall on the Steele Street side in memory of Martha Black, the territory’s first female member of parliament (and second female in Canada to serve as an MP).

Residents can get a seedling from the tree along with a pamphlet detailing the history of the tree and planting tips for the seedlings.

“The city is proud to honour the history of this 70-year-old tree by harvesting its seedlings to share with the community, and to carry on its legacy,” the city noted in its statement.

