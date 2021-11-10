Whitehorse Remembrance Day ceremony cancelled due to COVID-19

“It is important that we look out for one another and strive to keep each other safe and healthy.”

The Whitehorse Legion is advising that the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Canada Games Centre will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“After consultation with the [Chief Medical Officer of Health] office and the new guidelines that are now in place, we cannot hold this ceremony regardless of its importance,” said legion president Joseph Mewett in an email.

“As Veterans, our primary objective has always been to keep the public safe and help when necessary or called upon. In this instance due to the severity of the State of Emergency, the Whitehorse Legion cannot hold this public event and risk exposure of the participants and spectators to COVID,” he said.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 11. from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Instead, the legion is asking for community members to take time from their day to remember veterans.

“We ask that you take time out of your day on the 11th to remember the Veterans who sacrificed so much for this great country. All Veterans, their families and friends will each remember in their own way. It is unfortunate that we cannot get together as a community on this Remembrance Day but please reach out to your fellow comrades, friends and family that may have a tough time on this day. It is important that we look out for one another and strive to keep each other safe and healthy,” Mewett said.

