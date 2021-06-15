Whitehorse RCMP under investigation for use of “less lethal” projectile weapon during arrest

Police used the weapon to subdue a hatchet-wielding woman on June 4

An extended range impact weapon is a “less lethal” option that fires sponge or silicon-tipped rounds, according to RCMP. (File photo)

Whitehorse RCMP’s use of a “less lethal” projectile weapon during a Whitehorse arrest is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

According to an RCMP press release, police used an extended range impact weapon (ERIW) while arresting a hatchet-wielding woman on June 4.

The woman was allegedly attempting a break-and-enter into the Multicultural Centre of the Yukon at 4th Avenue and Jarvis Street around 8:30 p.m. She was already on court-ordered conditions not to enter that centre, police say.

“Police soon located the agitated subject and despite efforts being made to de-escalate the situation, a less lethal extended range impact weapon was deployed by police,” the press release says. “This effort allowed police to effect the arrest safely.”

The woman’s hand was injured during arrest. She was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital for treatment.

The weapon used is considered an “intermediate weapon,” according to RCMP, and fires sponge or silicon-tipped rounds. It’s use is being investigated and reviewed by ASIRT at the request of the Yukon government’s department of justice.

The woman is in custody and will appear in court on several charges.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

RCMP