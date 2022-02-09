Whitehorse RCMP still searching for missing woman

Deanna Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being. (RCMP Image)

The police are continuing the search for a missing Whitehorse woman but conceded that some areas won’t be able to be scoured until spring.

Forty-five-year-old Deanna Bailey has been missing since approximately 8 a.m. on Jan. 20. In a Feb. 4 statement the Whitehorse RCMP say they are continuing to work with partner agencies and specialized police units on the search.

“We understand how difficult it is to not have answers in a situation like this one,” says Whitehorse RCMP Sgt. Jolene Nason.

“There are certain investigative steps related to waterways in the area that will have to wait until spring if she is not located before then, in order to ensure the safety of people involved in the search. Everyone involved in this investigation is working towards its resolution.”

Investigators are still looking to speak with a man that Bailey may have spoken with near the trails along the Yukon River in Whitehorse sometime on the day she went missing. They say the man is neither a suspect nor believed to be involved with Bailey’s disappearance but may have relevant information. He is described as being approximately 60 years old, with grey hair, and was driving a maroon vehicle.

Bailey is described as Caucasian, 5’4” tall with a slim build and long brown or red hair.

missing person