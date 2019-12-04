Whitehorse RCMP seeking suspects after robbery at Yukon Inn

Robbery took place in early hours of Nov. 27, with suspects armed with a knife and “large stick”

Whitehorse RCMP are searching for two suspects after two people armed with a knife and large stick robbed the Yukon Inn on Nov. 27.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, two people, with their faces covered, entered the hotel via a back door at 2:20 a.m. and went directly to the front desk, where they demanded money.

“Money was given to the suspect with the knife who then cut many of the computer and telephone cables at the front desk and threw electronic devices and computer monitors onto the floor,” the press release says.

The first suspect is described as male, “noticeably shorter” than the other suspect and “somewhat stocky.” He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black face covering with blue jeans, black gloves and black shoes or boots.

The second suspect is described as “possibly female” and approximately six feet tall and thin. They were wearing a white hoodie with a purple face covering, black jeans, a black toque, grey fleece gloves and black shoes or boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.