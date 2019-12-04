Whitehorse RCMP are searching for two suspects after the Yukon Inn was robbed on Nov. 27 by two people armed with a knife and large stick. (Black Press file)

Whitehorse RCMP seeking suspects after robbery at Yukon Inn

Robbery took place in early hours of Nov. 27, with suspects armed with a knife and “large stick”

Whitehorse RCMP are searching for two suspects after two people armed with a knife and large stick robbed the Yukon Inn on Nov. 27.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, two people, with their faces covered, entered the hotel via a back door at 2:20 a.m. and went directly to the front desk, where they demanded money.

“Money was given to the suspect with the knife who then cut many of the computer and telephone cables at the front desk and threw electronic devices and computer monitors onto the floor,” the press release says.

The first suspect is described as male, “noticeably shorter” than the other suspect and “somewhat stocky.” He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black face covering with blue jeans, black gloves and black shoes or boots.

The second suspect is described as “possibly female” and approximately six feet tall and thin. They were wearing a white hoodie with a purple face covering, black jeans, a black toque, grey fleece gloves and black shoes or boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Access road to Telegraph Creek now open

Relatives of pedestrian struck in 2001 urge change after latest fatality at the intersection

'I don't know what the solution is, but I just think something needs to be done'

Northern premiers call for 'greater support' from feds to fight climate change

The 13 premiers met in Mississauga on Dec. 2

Armed with a rubber chicken, Crash Test Dummies drummer visits the WCC

"I'm just a guy trying to make the world a better place with small increments of happiness"

Whitehorse Transit – there could soon be an app for that

The app would provide real-time information on the bus schedule

Multiple charges, including attempted murder, following downtown Whitehorse shooting

The two men made rare evening appearances in Yukon court

Access road to Telegraph Creek now open

Ministry has spent $300K to date on work to clear rockslide

Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

The one-day tournament featured nearly a dozen teams from Whitehorse, Dawson City and Teslin

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Plan for Keno Way commercial zone moves ahead

Public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13

F.H. Collins Warriors victorious at 2019 Senior Girls Volleyball Championships to win rare Triple Crown

The F.H. Collins Secondary School Warriors girls volleyball team did what few… Continue reading

Wann Road transitional home to open next week

A Wann Road home offering transitional support will officially open next week,… Continue reading

Diving with Jens: How to keep your vehicle warm on long winter nights

Keeping your battery warm prevents it from freezing and ensures dependable starting after a cold night

6,000 electric vehicles in the Yukon

It seems clear that there will be a lot more electric vehicles on Yukon roads in 2030

