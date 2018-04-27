Whitehorse RCMP seek witnesses after man run over with Jeep in SuperValu parking lot

The incident took place around 11:20 a.m. April 26. The driver of the Jeep has not been identified

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for witnesses after a man was pushed to the ground and run over with a SUV in the old SuperValu parking lot April 26.

According to a press release, police were called to the scene just off Second Avenue around 11:20 a.m. Police say the victim, a 46-year-old man, was pushed to the ground by another man and then run over with a green, older-model Jeep Cherokee, possible from the 1990s, that had a “considerable amount of dirt” on it.

The driver, described as an “elderly Caucasian man with grey hair,” did not remain on scene and has not yet been identified.

The victim was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital for treatment.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

