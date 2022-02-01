Whitehorse RCMP seek white pickup truck allegedly involved in hit-and-run

The Whitehorse RCMP are seeking help from the public of identifying the driver of a truck they say was involved in a hit and run over the weekend.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, the RCMP were called to a collision at the intersection of 2 Ave and Lowe Street in Whitehorse.

“According to witnesses, a vehicle was stopped at the red light on Lowe Street and was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is then reported to have gone north on 2nd Avenue without stopping at the collision,” an RCMP statement reads.

“The driver and only occupant of the other vehicle involved had non-life threatening injuries in addition to significant damage to their vehicle.”

The vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene is described as a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150 — they say it will have significant damage to its front end.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP or Crimestoppers. Police also hope to review dashcam or surveillance footage that may show the vehicle leaving the scene.

