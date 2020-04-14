A security camera screen grab of a man suspected of arson in Hillcrest on April 7. (Provided by RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP seek suspect after car burned in Hillcrest

Police were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. on April 7

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was burned in Hillcrest last week.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. on April 7, according to a Yukon RCMP press release on April 14.

No one was injured by the fire.

Police are describing the incident as an arson and are looking for a man who was as wearing a dark sweater, dark toque, blue jeans and black running shoes.

No further description of the suspect was provided, nor the street the alleged arson occurred on.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP

Free transit, parking will continue in Whitehorse

