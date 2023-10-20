Whitehorse RCMP seek items stolen from Wildland Fire compound

A trailer similar to the one stolen from the Wildland Fire compound on Oct. 17 or 18. The RCMP note that the trailer pictured is not exactly the same model as the one that was taken. (Courtesy/RCMP)

The Whitehorse RCMP is looking into the theft of firefighting equipment from Yukon Wildland Fire headquarters near Two Mile Hill.

A pair of ATVs and a flatbed trailer with gasoline barrels and firefighting solution tanks were taken, possibly in two seperate incidents.

An Oct. 20 notice from the RCMP states that the ATVs were taken overnight on Oct. 16 or in the early hours of Oct. 17. Photos and further description of the ATVs have not been released but police say they might be when they are available.

Also taken overnight between Oct. 17 and 18, a chain on a gate securing the Wildland Fire compound was cut and the flatbed trailer was taken. Police say it is a specialized piece of equipment and should be easily identifiable.

“Police work closely with our public safety partners including Wildland Fire,” says Sgt. Brent Edwards, Whitehorse RCMP Operations NCO. “It’s disappointing to know that their ability to respond efficiently and safely to fires could be impacted by this thoughtless theft.”

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. To remain anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.