A trailer similar to the one stolen from the Wildland Fire compound on Oct. 17 or 18. The RCMP note that the trailer pictured is not exactly the same model as the one that was taken. (Courtesy/RCMP)

A trailer similar to the one stolen from the Wildland Fire compound on Oct. 17 or 18. The RCMP note that the trailer pictured is not exactly the same model as the one that was taken. (Courtesy/RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP seek items stolen from Wildland Fire compound

ATVs and a trailer were taken

The Whitehorse RCMP is looking into the theft of firefighting equipment from Yukon Wildland Fire headquarters near Two Mile Hill.

A pair of ATVs and a flatbed trailer with gasoline barrels and firefighting solution tanks were taken, possibly in two seperate incidents.

An Oct. 20 notice from the RCMP states that the ATVs were taken overnight on Oct. 16 or in the early hours of Oct. 17. Photos and further description of the ATVs have not been released but police say they might be when they are available.

Also taken overnight between Oct. 17 and 18, a chain on a gate securing the Wildland Fire compound was cut and the flatbed trailer was taken. Police say it is a specialized piece of equipment and should be easily identifiable.

“Police work closely with our public safety partners including Wildland Fire,” says Sgt. Brent Edwards, Whitehorse RCMP Operations NCO. “It’s disappointing to know that their ability to respond efficiently and safely to fires could be impacted by this thoughtless theft.”

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. To remain anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

Previous story
Temporary housing initiative will continue until March 31
Next story
Premier, Family and Children’s Services address inquest recommendations

Just Posted

Lewes Boulevard apartments are seen in Whitehorse on May 17, 2022. Not everyone is pleased about the Yukon government’s new temporary landlord assistance program. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Here’s what some Yukoners are saying about Yukon government’s cash grab for landlords

Santa greets a child during a photo opportunity in Whitehorse. (Yukon News files)
Santa School aims to alleviate Whitehorse’s Santa shortage

Annie Lake Trucking owners Trevor Hunziker, left, and Richard Hunziker at the gravel pit on the Ear Lake access road in November 2022. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News Files)
City of Whitehorse pledges to proceed with gravel pit eviction, owner says he’ll dig in his heels

A trailer similar to the one stolen from the Wildland Fire compound on Oct. 17 or 18. The RCMP note that the trailer pictured is not exactly the same model as the one that was taken. (Courtesy/RCMP)
Whitehorse RCMP seek items stolen from Wildland Fire compound