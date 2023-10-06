Whitehorse RCMP seek help finding missing 21-year-old man

Isaiah Jakesta was last seen Oct. 2

21-year-old Isaiah Jakesta was last seen Oct. 2. (Yukon RCMP Image)

The Whitehorse RCMP are seeking a young man who has been missing for more than two days.

An Oct. 4 notice from the RCMP states that 21-year-old Isaiah Jakesta was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Jakesta, a First Nations man, stands 6’2” tall and has brown eyes, short dark brown hair and prominent cheekbones.

He was last seen wearing a green beanie, black pants and other dark clothing. He wasn’t wearing shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Jakesta’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Whitehorse RCMP detachment at 867-667-5555.

