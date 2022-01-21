Whitehorse RCMP seek Deanna Bailey, reported missing Jan. 20

Bailey is described as 45 year old, caucasian and standing 5’4” tall with a slim build.

Deanna Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being. (RCMP Image)

The Whitehorse RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing on Jan. 20.

Deanna Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being.

Bailey is described as 45 years old, white and standing 5’4” tall with a slim build. She has long brown/red hair and may be wearing glasses. Bailey’s clothing is unknown but may include a grey toque and black hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715 or www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

