Deanna Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being. (RCMP Image)

Deanna Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being. (RCMP Image)

Whitehorse RCMP seek Deanna Bailey, reported missing Jan. 20

Bailey is described as 45 year old, caucasian and standing 5’4” tall with a slim build.

The Whitehorse RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing on Jan. 20.

Deanna Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being.

Bailey is described as 45 years old, white and standing 5’4” tall with a slim build. She has long brown/red hair and may be wearing glasses. Bailey’s clothing is unknown but may include a grey toque and black hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715 or www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

(Jim Elliot)

Previous story
Yukon government gave over half of at-home rapid tests to mining companies
Next story
Work underway to bring PAXLOVID to Yukon

Just Posted

People in line at an off-sales kiosk on Main Street in Whitehorse this past summer, open from 9 a.m. to midnight. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Discharge options for people leaving treatment and detox not enough

The Chilkoot Inn has been ordered closed by the fire department. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Code violations cause eviction of 30-plus residents from Chilkoot Trail Inn

jan 21 2021
WYATT’S WORLD

A woman carries naloxone at a vigil outside the Whitehorse shelter on Jan. 19. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Yukon declares substance use emergency