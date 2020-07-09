Whitehorse RCMP are warning the public to be “extra vigilant” after receiving two similar reports of attempted sexual assaults. (File photo)

Whitehorse RCMP seek assistance to ID sexual assault suspect

Whitehorse RCMP are warning the public to be “extra vigilant” after receiving two similar reports of attempted sexual assaults.

According to a July 9 press release, the first report happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 8.

A woman was walking on the Valley View Escape Trail on the west side of the Alaska Highway past the Black Street Stairs when she saw a man stumbling out of the bushes. She asked if he was alright and “the man allegedly attacker her, dragged her into the woods along the trail and attempted to sexually assault her.”

The woman was able to fight the suspect off and escaped. Police note the suspect may have been injured in the process.

The second report was received by police “in the late morning” of July 9. The release states that both victims provided a “similar account of what happened” and had similar suspect descriptions.

The suspect is described in the release as an Indigenous man between 35 and 40 years old. He is described as having an average build and being approximately 5’10” tall with dark medium-length curly hair and dark eyes. He was wearing jeans, black or brown shoes and a dark-coloured sweater.

RCMP are also asking two potential witnesses from the July 8 incident — a man and a woman believed to be in their 60s who were walking a dog along the trail — to contact police.

Anyone in the area on either day who may have noticed anything suspicious or a man who fit the description is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP

Whitehorse RCMP seek assistance to ID sexual assault suspect

