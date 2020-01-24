Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse RCMP search a vehicle pulled over on the northbound shoulder of the Alaska Highway near Trails North Car and Truck Stop in Whitehorse on Jan. 24.

Whitehorse RCMP searching for suspect and potential victims after Alaska Highway shooting

Police were called to the highway near Centennial Street and Wann Road around 12:40 p.m. today.

Whitehorse RCMP are searching for both a potential suspect and victims after a shooting on the Alaska Highway in Porter Creek the afternoon of Jan. 24.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, officers were called to a “single motor vehicle incident” near Centennial Street and Wann Road at 12:40 p.m.

Officers found an empty Hyundai Sonata that “appeared to have been shot at.”

Police said one lane of the Alaska Highway was closed for investigation but has since reopened. However a News photographer at the scene saw both lanes from Wann Road to Laberge Road were closed.

Police say the investigation is “evolving” and that the public can expect a police presence in the area.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from businesses in the area for a potential suspect, described as a black male approximately six feet tall who’s possibly driving a small, light-coloured SUV that could be a Toyota RAV4.

Police are asking anyone who sees a person matching the description of the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, to not approach and call Whitehorse RCMP immediately at 867-667-5555.

Any witnesses are also urged to contact police.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

With files from Crystal Schick

