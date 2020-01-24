Whitehorse RCMP searching for suspect and potential victims after Alaska Highway shooting

Police were called to the highway near Centennial Street and Wann Road around 12:40 p.m. today.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse RCMP search a vehicle pulled over on the northbound shoulder of the Alaska Highway near Trails North Car and Truck Stop in Whitehorse on Jan. 24.

Whitehorse RCMP are searching for both a potential suspect and victims after a shooting on the Alaska Highway in Porter Creek the afternoon of Jan. 24.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, officers were called to a “single motor vehicle incident” near Centennial Street and Wann Road at 12:40 p.m.

Officers found an empty Hyundai Sonata that “appeared to have been shot at.”

Police said one lane of the Alaska Highway was closed for investigation but has since reopened. However a News photographer at the scene saw both lanes from Wann Road to Laberge Road were closed.

Police say the investigation is “evolving” and that the public can expect a police presence in the area.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from businesses in the area for a potential suspect, described as a black male approximately six feet tall who’s possibly driving a small, light-coloured SUV that could be a Toyota RAV4.

Police are asking anyone who sees a person matching the description of the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, to not approach and call Whitehorse RCMP immediately at 867-667-5555.

Any witnesses are also urged to contact police.

