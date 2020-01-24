Whitehorse RCMP searching for suspect and potential victims after Alaska Highway shooting

Whitehorse RCMP are searching for both a potential suspect and victims after a shooting on the Alaska Highway in Porter Creek the afternoon of Jan. 24.
According to a Yukon RCMP press release, officers were called to a “single motor vehicle incident” near Centennial Street and Wann Road at 12:40 p.m.
Officers found an empty Hyundai Sonata that “appeared to have been shot at.”
Police said one lane of the Alaska Highway was closed for investigation but has since reopened. However a News photographer at the scene saw both lanes from Wann Road to Laberge Road were closed.
Police say the investigation is “evolving” and that the public can expect a police presence in the area.
Investigators are reviewing security footage from businesses in the area for a potential suspect, described as a black male approximately six feet tall who’s possibly driving a small, light-coloured SUV that could be a Toyota RAV4.
Police are asking anyone who sees a person matching the description of the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, to not approach and call Whitehorse RCMP immediately at 867-667-5555.
Any witnesses are also urged to contact police.
Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com
With files from Crystal Schick