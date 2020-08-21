A new school zone sign hangs in a school zone to remind drivers the school season has started in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse RCMP reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

The Whitehorse RCMP has issued a reminder to drivers that school zone speed limits are once again in effect.

“With the extended break from active school zones due to COVID-19, police are asking motorists to be extra vigilant,” police said in a press release Aug. 18.

The school year started Aug. 20, and with it, school zone speed limits — 30 km/h from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on school days.

“Motorists are also cautioned to stop for school buses, displaying red flashing lights, while engaged in picking up and dropping off students on the many school bus routes in our community,” the press release says.

“Be watchful for children on the roads. Speeding through school zones and failing to stop for school buses is reckless, placing students and other motorists in needless danger. This is also a good opportunity for parents to speak to their kids about road safety.”

The press release also reminds parents dropping children off to give them time to exit the vehicle on the side closest to a sidewalk, and to remain vigilant of pedestrians and school buses. Pedestrians, meanwhile, are reminded to stay alert until they’ve safely crossed to the other side of a street and to wear high-visibility clothing.

