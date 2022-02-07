Whitehorse RCMP makes arrests after Crestview assault

The Whitehorse RCMP are investigating an alleged assault in the Crestview neighbourhood.

Police were called to an address at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. While they were on their way to the area, police received information that a man had been assaulted and the suspects fled in two vehicles before police arrived. A victim informed police that a firearm was present during the assault but was not fired.

According to police, one person was arrested during a traffic stop but others in the vehicle fled before they could be taken into custody.

“Thanks to information provided from the public, police located both suspect vehicles shortly after at a downtown apartment building. General duty officers as well as officers from the emergency response team attended and located the other suspects. Five further people were arrested at this location in addition to the one person arrested at the earlier traffic stop,” an RCMP statement reads.

Forty-eight-year-old Rodney Bailey of Whitehorse, 42-year-old Patrick Blais of Edmonton and 24-year-old Dominic Cormier of Whitehorse each face multiple charges related to the incident.

The charges include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of a restricted weapon with readily accessible ammunition and without a license.

Along with the charges above both Bailey and Blais face additional charges relating to breaches of court conditions.

Police are not naming those who were arrested and released at this time.

“Police are continuing the investigation. No further information will be provided about the victim in order to protect their privacy. Police believe the assault was targeted and that all people involved knew each other,” the statement reads.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

RCMP