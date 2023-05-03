Whitehorse RCMP makes arrest for Whistle Bend break-in

The Whitehorse RCMP say they have made an arrest and executed a series of search warrants relating to an armed man breaking into a Whistle Bend home last month. One person remains in custody related to the April 12 break in.

Officers responded to the broad-daylight break in after they were called by a person who saw the break in on their home security system. Widely circulated security footage showed a masked man using the barrel of what appears to be a shotgun to break through an exterior door of the home. A police statement says officers established that the person on the security camera had left the house while police were on their way.

Police say the investigation that lead up to the arrest and three search warrants occupied hundreds of hours of their time.

“The Whitehorse RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS) was tasked with leading this investigation, after the initial call involved a response from GIS officers along with Whitehorse RCMP General Duty, Yukon RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Yukon RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS). The resulting investigation occupied hundreds of hours as police officers examined the scene, canvassed the neighbourhood for surveillance, spoke with witnesses and followed up on a variety of leads to collect information,” the May 2 notice about the arrest reads.

The RCMP pledged further information when charges have been filed and a court date for the accused has been set.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com