Whitehorse RCMP make two arrests relating to downtown property crime offences

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested two suspects related to property crime investigations.

On Oct. 15, one man and one woman were arrested related to the recent break and enters at businesses in Whitehorse.

Whitehorse resident Kyle McCormick, 29, is being charged with break and enter to commit theft over $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

McCormick is being held in custody pending an upcoming court appearance.

Lacey Scarff, 38, also of Whitehorse, is being with two counts of theft under $5,000. Scarff has been released from custody pending a future court date.

Police also executed a search warrant at a residence to gather evidence related to the offences.

Cst. Bradie Koshman, an investigator with Whitehorse RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS), said that police have been “listening to community concerns” and that the impact of these recent offences on small businesses and individuals is understood.

“Property crime is a priority for Whitehorse RCMP as it violates the feelings of safety we should have in our homes and workplaces,” said Koshman. “Cooperation from the community has made a difference in our ability to make arrests and lay charges.”

Koshman urged people to contact their local police detachment if they’ve been a victim of a crime or to report suspicious behaviour.

Front line officers and police from the GIS and Forensic Identification Section (FIS) as well as the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) worked together on the file, the RCMP say. Other investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Whitehorse RCMP. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715 or online.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

RCMP