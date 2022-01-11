Whitehorse RCMP make attempted murder arrest

The Whitehorse RCMP have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences in relation to a December 2021 incident in Riverdale.

According to a Jan. 11 statement from the RCMP, 35-year-old Christopher Bolton was arrested on Jan. 6. He was charged with attempted murder, failure to comply with a release order and with breaching an order preventing him from owning a dog.

The police statement contains a description of the events that led to Bolton’s arrest. It began with a 2 a.m. call to police on Dec. 8, 2021 from an address in Riverdale. According to police, the responding officers found a person who had suffered injuries including some they believed were caused by a weapon. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and Bolton was identified as a suspect.

An arrest warrant for Bolton was issued on Dec. 15.

“Police made repeated attempts to locate Christopher Bolton, including neighbourhood inquiries and executing search warrants at places he was known to have stayed and other places related to the investigation,” the RCMP statement reads.

Bolton was eventually taken into custody without incident on Jan. 6.

“Police believe that the charge for attempted murder stems from an isolated incident, that all individuals were known to each other, and that the community was not at risk while Mr. Bolton was at large. The victim is in stable condition; no further information about the victim will be released in order to protect their privacy,” the statement reads.

Police say Bolton’s dog was surrendered to an appropriate agency for care due to the order preventing him from owning animals.

