Whitehorse RCMP make arrest related to downtown business break-ins

The Whitehorse RCMP have made an arrest relating to a string of break-ins at downtown Whitehorse businesses overnight on Feb. 15.

Police say the man in custody, 24-year-old Matthew Pete, appeared in court for the break-ins and unrelated charges on Feb. 16 and 18. Another court appeareance is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Pete faces six counts of break-and-enter, charges for possessing property obtained by crime and possessing a break-and-enter tool as well as two counts of mischief.

“A crime spree like this can have a significant impact on businesses in the area and our whole community,” Whitehorse RCMP Detachment Commander Insp. Lindsay Ellis said in a press release.

“All of the police involved, including the Whitehorse Detachment General Duty and General Investigation Section officers, and the Yukon RCMP Forensic Identification Section made this investigation a priority in order to ensure that the suspect was located and evidence could be collected. It was so heartening to see the community come together to support the businesses that were victimized by these offences.”

In their initial public notice about the break-ins, police said they believed more break-and-enters could be reported later in the day as other businesses found damage, but did not receive further calls linked to this case.

