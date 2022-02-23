Whitehorse RCMP made an arrest relating to a string of break-ins overnight on Feb. 15. (Yukon News/File)

Whitehorse RCMP made an arrest relating to a string of break-ins overnight on Feb. 15. (Yukon News/File)

Whitehorse RCMP make arrest related to downtown business break-ins

A 24-year-old man is in custody

The Whitehorse RCMP have made an arrest relating to a string of break-ins at downtown Whitehorse businesses overnight on Feb. 15.

Police say the man in custody, 24-year-old Matthew Pete, appeared in court for the break-ins and unrelated charges on Feb. 16 and 18. Another court appeareance is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Pete faces six counts of break-and-enter, charges for possessing property obtained by crime and possessing a break-and-enter tool as well as two counts of mischief.

“A crime spree like this can have a significant impact on businesses in the area and our whole community,” Whitehorse RCMP Detachment Commander Insp. Lindsay Ellis said in a press release.

“All of the police involved, including the Whitehorse Detachment General Duty and General Investigation Section officers, and the Yukon RCMP Forensic Identification Section made this investigation a priority in order to ensure that the suspect was located and evidence could be collected. It was so heartening to see the community come together to support the businesses that were victimized by these offences.”

In their initial public notice about the break-ins, police said they believed more break-and-enters could be reported later in the day as other businesses found damage, but did not receive further calls linked to this case.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse council to decide on housing committee
Next story
Yukoner to guide most decorated Canadian winter Paralympian in 2022 Paralympics

Just Posted

Canadian Brian McKeever and guide Graham Nishikawa are seen competing in the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games. Nishikawa will be a guide for McKeever in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Yukoner to guide most decorated Canadian winter Paralympian in 2022 Paralympics

Housing construction continues in the Whistle Bend subdivision of Whitehorse. Whitehorse city council is considering the framework for a committee that would focus on housing and land development in the city. (Yukon News/File)
Whitehorse council to decide on housing committee

FEB 23 2022
WYATT’S WORLD

Yukon Quest 300 First place finisher Brent Sass kneels to congratulate his lead dogs Woody and Slater at the Shipayrds park finish line in the early hours of Feb. 22. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Alaska’s Brent Sass wins Yukon Quest 300 in second-half comeback