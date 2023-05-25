Whitehorse RCMP make arrest for alleged sexual assaults at barber shop

Whitehorse RCMP is investigating at least two instances of sexualized assault at a downtown business after receiving separate reports of potentially illegal conduct from two women.

According to a May 23 news release, police officers took statements from two women on the same day earlier this month. They each independently reported the same suspect making similar actions on different days at the Best Cutz hair salon when they were there for a haircut.

The RCMP arrested 28-year-old Ali Ahmad Kaied Makawi and charged him with two counts of sexual assault. He was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

Police say Best Cutz is aware of the allegations and has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

The Yukon RCMP specialized response unit (SRU), which is leading the investigation, thinks there may be other potential victims and asks that anyone with additional information come forward.

The Whitehorse RCMP dispatch can be reached at 867-667-5555.

Resources for victims or witnesses to sexual assault are available through the Yukon’s Sexualized Assault Response Team (SART), which can be contacted at 1-844-967-7275, or Victim Services available at 867-667-8500 or toll-free at 1-800-661-0408, extension 8500.

“It can be immensely difficult to come forward and speak about sexualized assaults,” said Cpl. Michael Simpson, a supervisor with the Yukon RCMP specialized response unit.

“We and our partners at organizations like Victim Services and SART want to help those who have been victimized to find the way that they are most comfortable getting help. Resources and people are available to hear you and assist you, whether that means speaking with police or with another ally in the community in a way that makes you feel safe and supported. You are not alone. We are here if you wish to report any concerns to SRU.”

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com