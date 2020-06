Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Crystal Francey. (RCMP Handout)

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to a press release, Whitehorse RCMP were “made aware of” a missing Whitehorse youth on June 8.

Crystal Francey is 16 years old, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Francey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP Detachment at 867-667-5551.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Missing womanWhitehorse RCMP