Courtesy RCMP Guled Warfa, 22, was last seen in Whitehorse on April 28, police said in a press release May 1.

Whitehorse RCMP looking for missing man last seen April 28

Police say they want to contact 22-year-old Guled Warfa to “confirm his well-being”

Whitehorse RCMP is asking for helping finding a missing man.

Guled Warfa, 22, was last seen in Whitehorse on April 28, police said in a press release May 1.

Warfa is described as black, six feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not specify what part of town he was last seen in.

The press release says Whitehorse RCMP wants to “make contact with Guled to confirm his well-being” and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 867-667-5555.

missing person

