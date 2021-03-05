Whitehorse RCMP launch online crime reporting

Both a website and Whitehorse RCMP app are now available

Whitehorse residents can now report non-emergency crimes online.

The online reporting website was launched this week as part of a pilot project. Online reporting is now available through that website and the Whitehorse RCMP mobile app.

“Citizens with a valid email address can report non-emergency crimes that occurred in the city and rural Whitehorse where there is no suspect or witness and where follow up by a police officer is not immediately required,” says a Yukon RCMP press release.

Residents can use the website or app to report:

damage/mischief to property under $5,000;

damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000;

hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property;

theft of bicycle under $5,000;

theft under $5,000;

theft from vehicle under $5,000;

lost property; and

driving complaints not in progress.

“This additional reporting tool will enhance our service delivery to residents of Whitehorse by making it more convenient for residents to report non-emergency crimes, while allowing police to focus on emergency calls for service and be engaged in the community,” RCMP say.

