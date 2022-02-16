Whitehorse RCMP investigate string of break-ins

A total of six overnight break ins were reported on Feb. 16. One man was arrested.

The Whitehorse RCMP is investigating a string of break-ins that took place overnight on Feb. 15 and say they have made an arrest.

Police say at least six break-and-enters took place on Feb. 15 or the early hours of Feb. 16. The person who was arrested is believed to have acted alone and had a first court appearance on Feb. 16.

As the investigation continues the RCMP are seeking surveillance video and witness statements.

Polarity Brewing, Road Dogs Music Supply and the Java Connection café identified themselves as businesses that were broken into via their social media pages.

Both had glass doors smashed. After sweeping up their entranceway and installing a temporary plywood door Java Connection reopened by the afternoon of Feb. 16. Two guitars were taken from Road Dogs, while Polarity said that nothing critical had been taken.

“Investigators believe that more break and enters may be reported as owners and staff attend their businesses to open throughout the day,” an RCMP statement reads.

Those who find that a break-and-enter or theft has taken place at their business or home should call police before going inside, as police specialists often collect evidence from the crime scenes.

“We are looking for lots of different types of evidence that can connect the scene to a suspect, including DNA, fingerprints and shoe impressions. When a scene is walked through prior to our attendance it can hinder our investigation,” said RCMP Sgt. Jolene Nason.

Anyone with information about these break and enters is encouraged to reach out to the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers via phone at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

RCMP