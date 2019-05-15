Whitehorse RCMP, city ask for help IDing parking meter theft suspects

The Whitehorse RCMP and City of Whitehorse are turning to the public for help after more than 50 parking meters in the downtown core have been damaged or stolen over the past five months.

Fifty-two parking meters have been damaged or stolen from areas along Main, Front, Elliott and Steele Streets since mid-December 2018, according to a Yukon RCMP press release on May 14, amounting to about $66,000 in damages and thefts so far.

Of the 52, 36 have been recovered, the press release says, but “most were found severely damaged and robbed of their contents.”

Investigators believe that several individuals and vehicles are involved in the thefts, and are asking anyone who witnesses “suspicious activity” around parking meters, including people with tools or vehicles bumping into meters and knocking them to the ground to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information on the thefts or who comes across “any out-of place parking meters” is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.