Whitehorse RCMP arrest two men for weapons offences, searching for two more

Two men were arrested by Whitehorse RCMP on Sept. 25 for weapons offences including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

While investigating reports of a fight, it was established, upon response by the RCMP, that all individuals were known to each other.

Frontline officers set up a roadblock at the Robert Campbell bridge between downtown Whitehorse and Riverdale in an attempt to locate the people involved. The roadblock allowed police to locate a vehicle with two of the four suspects involved in the fight.

They were arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Several items were seized by police as part of the investigation from the vehicle and fight scene. The victim in the incident had injuries that were assessed in the hospital — for privacy reasons, the police won’t be releasing further details.

Police are working to locate the other two involved in the fight but do not believe there is a risk to the general public at this time.

“Public safety was top priority for police as we investigated this incident,” said Lindsay Ellis, Whitehorse RCMP detachment commander. “We appreciate cooperation from the public during the investigation, including those who passed through the roadblock at the (Robert Campbell) Bridge.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers either online or by phone at 867-667-6715.

