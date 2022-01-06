Whitehorse preps municipal public health measures

Those taking part in city recreation programs at the Canada Games Centre may feel the impact of changing public health measures on Jan. 7.

The new measures were announced by the Yukon government on Dec. 31 and are aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

While the territory encouraged the new standards be adopted immediately, they formally come into effect Jan. 7.

Recreational sports between opposing teams are no longer permitted, gathering limits are down to 10 vaccinated people from a maximum of two households indoors and 25 from three households outdoors. For organized gatherings, proof of vaccination is required with outdoor events limited to 50 and indoor events limited to 25 or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

At restaurants, bars and nightclubs, proof of vaccination is required for table service with a limit of six people per table, tables spaced two metres apart and no bar or counter eating or service; and no moving between tables or dancing.

At entertainment venues, including movie theatres, proof of vaccination is required and there is a limit of 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

For recreation and leisure sites (gyms, fitness studios, art studios, etc.), personal service establishments, and faith-based services, proof of vaccination is required with capacity at 25 people or 50 per cent of capacity, whichever is less.

Businesses and retail are limited to 50 per cent capacity and strongly recommended to have operational plans in place to limit contact between people and keep employees and customers’ safe.

Public saunas and steam rooms or baths are not permitted to operate.

Keri Rutherford, the city’s recreation program supervisor, said in an email correspondence the city will align its programming and operations with the new restrictions when they come into effect.

“Some examples of this will include reduced capacities where required, program and activity capacities reduced, and changes to our drop-in programming,” she said. “We will be updating our schedules to reflect these changes and it will be available by January 7.”

The city’s website will post up-to-date information on individual schedules and programs, Rutherford said.

“As we work through these changes in health measures please be patient and kind with staff and others,” she said.

The city’s transit department could not be reached to discuss whether the new health measures will impact the city’s bus system.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com