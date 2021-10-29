Whitehorse police missing duffel bag of equipment

The bag went missing after an arrest in Whitehorse on Oct. 27

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a duffle bag containing police items following an Oct. 27 situation in downtown Whitehorse where gunshots were fired. (Courtesy RCMP)

A bag containing police equipment is missing after an arrest on Oct. 27, RCMP say.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for green duffel bag containing two noise flash distraction devices, up to four Tri Chamber CS gas canisters, up to six 40 mm impact rounds, and up to four 40 mm ferret CS rounds.

“While these are not weapons, these tools could pose harm to individuals if incorrectly handled,” RCMP said.

“Anyone who finds them should not touch them, and should contact RCMP immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

The RCMP took two men into custody, one of them allegedly armed, after responding to a call about gunshots in downtown Whitehorse that night.

The police were called about gunshots fired from a downtown building at about 10:20 p.m. Police say the incident took place near the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter and shelter staff were alerted.

After police reached the building, two men exited. One was arrested without incident. The other was carrying a firearm and did not comply with directions, police say.

In considering public safety and risk to both police and bystanders, “a less lethal extended range impact weapon” was deployed. The suspect was uninjured and the deployment of this tool allowed police to safely take him into custody, RCMP said in a statement.

The man was found to be carrying a knife and multiple loose rounds in addition to the firearm. The investigation continues.

Donald William Henry, 47, of Whitehorse, is facing charges of carrying a firearm for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, and using a firearm in a careless manner.

The other man will be released without charges and RCMP said his name will not be released.

Inspector Lindsay Ellis, Detachment Commander of Whitehorse RCMP, says police had public safety at top of mind in responding to this call.

“This is the most recent high risk incident that police officers in Whitehorse and in the territory have responded to within the last week,” Ellis said. “Further investigation on this matter is underway in order to support the court process, and details on this incident may be made available as appropriate.”

