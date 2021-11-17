Whitehorse parking tickets will garner donations to food bank, Kaushee’s Place

The City of Whitehorse has approved the Food for Fines program for 2021. Under the program, for one week in December residents can pay off their parking tickets in the form of a donation to the Whitehorse Food Bank and Kaushee’s Place. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Residents looking to donate to worthy causes may want to risk a parking ticket from Dec. 4 to 11.

At its Nov. 15 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the annual Food for Fines program.

Under the initiative, the city sets aside a week in December where residents can pay off their parking fines for expired meters or parking beyond the two-hour limit with donations that are split between the Whitehorse Food Bank and Kaushee’s Place women’s shelter.

Both non-perishable food goods and cash equal to the value of the ticket are accepted.

As bylaw manager Doug Spencer stated in an earlier report to council: “In the spirit of contributing to those citizens who are less fortunate, and in demonstration of holiday season goodwill and community spirit, bylaw services is requesting approval to continue it’s annual ‘Food for Fines’ initiative in December 2021.”

Council wasted little time approving the program for 2021.

Food for Fines has been a Whitehorse tradition since 2005. In 2020, the initiative raised a total of $8,995 in cash and food donations, surpassing the 2019 total of $6,535.

With 540 to 600 parking tickets typically issued each week at $10 or $25 per ticket (fines are $10 if paid within 24 hours), it could amount to between $5,400 and $15,000 for a one-week period.

The 2021 plans will see parking tickets issued between Dec. 4 and 11 eligible for donations with the payment cutoff set for Dec. 15.

“This will permit sufficient time for bylaw services to ensure delivery of the donated food to the two identified local charities and for these organizations to then distribute the food items to those families in need prior to Dec. 25, 2021,” Spencer explained of the Dec. 15 cut off date for payment.

