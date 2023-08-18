Whitehorse offers assistance as Yellowknife is evacuated

Whitehorse is offering assistance and sending firefighters as Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, is being evacuated amid approaching wildfires.

Five firefighters from the Whitehorse Fire Department will be travelling to Yellowknife to support the wildfire response and evacuation efforts going on there.

An Aug. 17 notice from the City of Whitehorse states that it also offered engineering, water and waste operations, bylaw, parks and recreation maintenance and road maintenance personnel, as well as assistance with public communications and emergency operations centre coordination.

“The City of Whitehorse will continue coordinating with Yellowknife through the Government of Yukon’s emergency measures office to ensure City of Whitehorse staff are ready should they be called upon. The city is also prepared to again offer the use of the Canada Games Centre to Yukon’s emergency measures office should they need it to receive evacuees,” reads the notice.

“The impacts of this emergency extend far beyond our territorial borders, but the city is fortunate to be in a position to support our northern neighbours, and we will continue to help in any way we can.”

Yellowknife residents have been ordered out by noon today, Aug. 18. Significant vehicle traffic has been seen leaving the city. Buses and flights are also assisting people in getting out.

(Jim Elliot)