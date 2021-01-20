Whitehorse mayor seeking nomination for territorial election

Mayor Dan Curtis listens to a councillor on the phone during a city council meeting in Whitehorse on April 14, 2020. Curtis announced Jan. 14 that he intends to seek nomination to be the Yukon Liberal candidate for Whitehorse Centre in the 2021 territorial election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse mayor Dan Curtis is preparing for a run in the upcoming territorial election.

Curtis announced Jan. 14 that he intends to seek nomination to be the Yukon Liberal candidate for Whitehorse Centre in the 2021 territorial election.

The seat is currently held by NDP MLA (and former party leader) Liz Hanson, who recently announced she won’t run again.

“I have the experience and knowledge to represent the people of downtown, and I have the passion and dedication to make sure that this neighbourhood has a strong voice in the government,” Curtis said, in a statement.

Curtis has run before in territorial politics – he came third in the riding of Riverdale South as a Liberal candidate in 2011. The next year he ran and was elected as mayor of Whitehorse in the 2012 municipal election and has secured his position twice since then.

The municipal election, in which voters will need to choose a new mayor, has been scheduled for October 21, 2021.

The Liberal government must call an election on or before November 18, 2021.

