Whitehorse man wins $1 million with lottery ticket

His winning numbers were 16, 17, 24, 28, 30, 31 and 38.

Whitehorse resident Michael Healey found out he had a winning LOTTO MAX ticket a few days following a June 18 draw. (Submitted/Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

At least someone will remember 2021 as a good year.

A Yukon man is now a millionaire thanks to a lottery ticket bought in Whitehorse.

Michael Healey found out he had a winning LOTTO MAX ticket a few days following a June 18 draw for a prize of $1 million.

“I checked the ticket on the Lotto Spot app a couple days after the draw,” he said in a statement from Lotteries Yukon.

The release said he was in “complete disbelief.”

Healey said he plans to use the cash to pay off bills, help his family and eventually buy a new boat.

“I’ve wanted to buy a new boat for a while,” he said. “Now it’s no problem, which feels great. The best part about winning is the fact that it’s going to make life easier.”

He bought his winning ticket at Trails North Car & Truck Stop on the Alaska Highway. His winning numbers were 16, 17, 24, 28, 30, 31 and 38.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation Healey is the third person in the territory to take home a prize of $1 million since the start of 2021.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com