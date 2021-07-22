Whitehorse man pleads guilty to assault on five youths

A sentencing date will be set soon for Geoffrey Matthew Muldoon.

Geoffrey Matthew Muldoon plead guilty to assault against five youths in 2019. (File Photo)

Man pleads guilty to assault on five youths

A Whitehorse man has pleaded guilty to assaults on five minors, which took place in the fall and winter of 2019.

Geoffrey Matthew Muldoon, 44, entered the guilty plea before Judge Gurmail Gill in Whitehorse on July 19.

The assaults in question took place between Sept. 7 and Dec. 15, 2019. The victims were five minors whose identities are protected by a publication ban.

An RCMP press release from October 2020 announced the charges against Muldoon that followed an investigation beginning in February of that year. The investigation was launched after parents reported suspicious behaviour they had observed in an adult who was in a position of authority over several youths.

A date is expected to be set for Muldoon’s sentencing later this week. The crown counsel and Muldoon’s defence lawyer told the judge they would not be providing a joint submission on sentencing.

(Jim Elliot)

Yukon courts