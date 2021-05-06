The Yukon Coroner's Service has confirmed the death of a skateboarder found injured on Hamilton Boulevard on May 2. Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News

Whitehorse man dies in skateboarding accident

Coroner urges the use of helmets, protective gear, while skateboarding.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has confirmed the death of a man who suffered a serious head injury while skateboarding in Whitehorse.

According to a statement from the coroner, 28-year-old Robert Thompson was found injured on Hamilton Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. He was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital, but by 6:19 a.m. he had been pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s service, it appeared that Thompson had been riding eastward on his skateboard along a downhill section of the boulevard sloping toward the Alaska Highway when he lost control. He was not wearing any protective gear and an autopsy found he suffered a fatal head injury.

Appealing to Canada Safety Council recommendations, the coroner’s service encourages the use of helmets, wrist guards, gloves, knee and elbow pads and protective clothing for any type of skateboarding.

“Yukon Coroner’s Service continues our investigation with the assistance of the RCMP’s Whitehorse detachment,” says the coroner’s statement.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Thompson.”

(Jim Elliot)

Accidents

