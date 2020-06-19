A Whitehorse man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the Granger subdivision. (File photo)

Whitehorse man charged with attempted murder after Granger stabbing

Jonah Vern Papequash, 20, has also been charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

A Whitehorse man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the Granger subdivision.

Whitehorse RCMP received a report on June 16 about a man having been stabbed “during the early morning hours” that day, according to a press release from Yukon RCMP on June 18.

The victim received emergency medical care and police arrested a suspect the next evening.

Jonah Vern Papequash, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and failure to comply with a probation order.

He made his first appearance in court the afternoon of June 18 and was remanded into custody.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMPYukon courts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long Lake remains ID’d as man missing since last September

Just Posted

Whitehorse man charged with attempted murder after Granger stabbing

Jonah Vern Papequash, 20, has also been charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Long Lake remains ID’d as man missing since last September

Human remains found along a trail in Whitehorse’s Long Lake area in… Continue reading

Yukoners discover local hikes

“Everybody’s just getting outside”

Yukon reopening remains on track for phase two on July 1

Restaurants to go back to full capacity

Opposition asks Yukon government to release legal advice on border restrictions

Yukon Party says Yukoners should know how YG made decision to restrict travel into the territory

2020-2021 Gas Tax Fund recipients announced

The Yukon’s 2020-2021 Gas Tax Fund allocation from the federal government is… Continue reading

Council approves rezoning in Mount Sima area

Lot expansion plans move forward

Territory debt limit to increase to $800M, pending approval

Previous limit was $400 million

Developer outlines plans for downtown suite

Rezoning would alter setback requirements

Deputy chief of Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation to resign

Darius Elias was appointed as a councillor in 2019 following VGFN’s 2018 general election

Territory gives additional $1.1 million in mineral exploration funding

Yukon has had 130 applications so far

New option for palliative care

Wind River Hospice House in Whistle Bend Place officially opened its doors… Continue reading

Warning made after coyote kills small dog in rural Whitehorse area

Yukon Conservation Officer Services is warning residents to be vigilant when letting… Continue reading

Most Read