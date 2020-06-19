Whitehorse man charged with attempted murder after Granger stabbing

A Whitehorse man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the Granger subdivision.
Whitehorse RCMP received a report on June 16 about a man having been stabbed “during the early morning hours” that day, according to a press release from Yukon RCMP on June 18.
The victim received emergency medical care and police arrested a suspect the next evening.
Jonah Vern Papequash, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and failure to comply with a probation order.
He made his first appearance in court the afternoon of June 18 and was remanded into custody.
